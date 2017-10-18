900 customers remain without power in Kerry

Some 900 homes and businesses in Kerry remain without power this lunchtime.

Thousands of customers in the county have had their electricity reconnected since Storm Ophelia hit on Monday.

According to the ESB Power Check website, there are now 16 faults in the county, affecting 896 customers.

The largest fault is near Sneem; it’s occurred in the early hours of this morning and is affecting 468 customers.

Gale force winds and heavy rain over the next few days could cause problems for EBS repair crews.

There are still 119 thousand homes and businesses without power after storm Ophelia on Monday.

ESB Networks has deployed 2,500 staff and an extra 1000 contractors have been brought in.

Three people died in the ex-hurricane which packed gusts of up to 190 kilometres per hour.

Public transport is running as normal today and schools have reopened.

Meanwhile, ESB Networks is reminding customers of the importance of having your MPRN number to hand.

The number – visible on top of your electricity bill – enables ESB Networks to access information immediately, helping them to pinpoint the location, scale and nature of the fault.

It’s suggested your keep the number to hand – on your fridge or saved in your phone for example – as finding a bill during an outage may be difficult.

Ger Deenihan, ESB Networks Area Manager in Tralee and North Kerry, said the MPRN number helps bring help straight to your door:

Meanwhile eir says there no large scale faults at exchanges in Kerry.

It says if customers have no phone or broadband services – these are individual faults.

The company is encouraging anyone with problems to contact them to log their fault.