86 people dying in Kerry every year from lung cancer

Some 86 people are dying in Kerry every year from lung cancer.

That’s according to the Irish Cancer Society which has launched Lung Cancer Awareness Month.

The majority of lung cancer cases are diagnosed at a late stage, and the organisation says the lack of awareness of symptoms of the disease is seriously concerning.

It’s the second most common cancer in Ireland, and the most recent figures show that over 2,500 cases are diagnosed annually, including 86 cases in Kerry in 2015.

The signs and symptoms of lung cancer include a cough that doesn’t go away, chest pain, and feeling more tired than usual.