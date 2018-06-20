85 complaints from Kerry made to Ombudsman regarding public service providers

Over 3,000 were made last year about public service providers, according to the latest Ombudsman report.

The highest amount of complaints were made against government departments, local authorities and those in the health and social care sectors.

Among them, the figures show that over 100 complaints were made by those living in direct provision.





The Ombudsman Peter Tyndall says there was also an increase in the number of complaints made against private nursing homes:

There were 85 complaints to the Ombudsman from Kerry last year.

The county accounted for just over two per cent of the total 3,021 complaints about providers of public services to Peter Tyndall last year.

The report says Kerry County Council received 20 complaints; twelve of which were not upheld and two of which were upheld.

Four of the complaints to the council were deemed outside its remit and in seven cases assistance was provided.