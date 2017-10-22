84 applications in Kerry for Repair and Lease Scheme

Kerry County Council has received 84 applications for the Repair and Leasing Scheme.

The scheme aims to fund improvement works on vacant properties for at least 12 months to bring them up to standard; the cost of the works is then deducted from lease payments over an agreed term.

The local authority has been given a revised target for this year of 27 units under the scheme.

The 84 applications were assessed by the council, 20 were rejected as they are located in an area of low demand, a further 20 have been prioritised and will be examined to see if they meet the technical requirements of the scheme.

The remaining applications required further information from the applicant.