Over 83 thousand (83,400) people in Kerry consider themselves to be in ‘very good’ health.

That’s according to the findings of the Central Statistics Office (CSO) following last year’s Census.

Just over 44 thousand (44,064) people in Kerry said they were in ‘good’ health while just over 12 thousand (12,626) said they considered their health to be ‘fair’.

Over one thousand eight hundred people (1,868) said their health was ‘bad’ with 383 stating their health was in a ‘very bad’ condition.