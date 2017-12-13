82 social housing applicants refuse offers of houses this year

82 social housing applicants refused offers of accommodation in Kerry this year.

Kerry County Council revealed the figures in response to a motion brought by Councillor Michael Cahill at the recent monthly meeting of the South and West Kerry Municipal District.

Up to November 10th of this year, 835 offers of accommodation were made to applicants in the county.

82 refused, citing the houses offered were not entirely suitable to their circumstances or needs.

Of these, three applicants refused a second offer, while one applicant refused three offers.