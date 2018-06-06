81% of UHK patients had very good or good experience during stay

81% of patients at University Hospital Kerry say they had a very good or good experience during their stay.

That’s according to figures just published in the National Patient Experience Survey.

Of the 548 people discharged from UHK during in May 2017, 268 or 49% completed the survey.





Patients reported they were treated with respect and dignity, and noted positive experiences on pain management and ward cleanliness.

The majority of respondents waited more than six hours to be admitted to a ward; food also received negative feedback, as well as a lack of communication with patients’ families.

Another survey is being conducted, and Programme Director of the National Patient Experience Survey, Castleisland native Rachel Flynn says making a complaint does result in improvements.