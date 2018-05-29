Over 8,000 bags of litter collected in Kerry County Clean Up

Over 8,000 bags of litter were collected in the Kerry County Clean Up this year.

That’s the highest ever tally in the seven years of the event, in which a record 5,500 volunteers took part on April 14th.

An analysis of the litter collected by KWD Recycling and Kerry County Council found that single-use drinking containers were the most common item retrieved, followed by sweets and chocolate wrappers.





Oonagh O’Connor from Kerry County Council’s Environmental Services says the dumping of coffee cups has to be tackled.