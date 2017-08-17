Over 800 Kerry farmers paid GLAS balancing payments to date

Over 800 Kerry farmers have been paid their GLAS balancing payments to date.

According to figures from the Agriculture Minister, 816 Kerry applicants have been paid the 15% balancing payment, and a further 95 have also been cleared for payment this week.

Minister Michael Creed says all GLAS participants must submit a nutrient management plan before this money can be released, and to date 18,400 farmers nationally have complied, with details awaited from some 18,250.

The Minister revealed the details in response to a question from Donegal Fianna Fáil TD Charlie McConalogue.