Over 80 percent of Listowel MD local and regional roads maintenance budget already spent

There is less than a fifth of the maintenance grants for local and regional roads left in the Listowel Municipal District area.

That is despite a considerable portion of the road network in need of maintenance works.

In a report presented to councillors of the Listowel Municipal District, Senior Executive Engineer with Kerry County Council Eamon Scanlon said over 80% of their local and regional road maintenance budget has been spent before the end of May.





He said there will be a significant challenge to maintain roads until the end of the year.

Mr Scanlan said the patcher for potholes is currently in the Listowel MD area which he said is more expensive but a better and more effective way to repair roads; he said the roads department could do a proper job across the MD if they had the resources.

He said they had considered standing everything down and just repair potholes but the budget isn’t there.

Six of the 13 Local Improvement Schemes have been completed with the balance to be done by the end of July in order to access grant funding; Mr Scanlon said such schemes are important but he questioned bringing private roads up to a top standard only to connect to a public road, which is falling apart.

Cllr Jimmy Moloney said it was shocking that 80% of the road maintenance budget had been spent before the halfway point of the year; councillors backed his call to write to CEO of Kerry County Council Moira Murrell and Transport Minister Shane Ross to highlight the matter.