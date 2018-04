The re-opening of the Dunloe Hotel & Gardens will bring over 80 new jobs to the Killarney area.

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney today re-launched the five-star Dunloe Hotel & Gardens, following an €18 million-euro renovation.

The Tánaiste accompanied Dr Isolde Liebherr at the relaunch, acknowledging the role of the Liebherr family in Killarney tourism over the past 60 years.

The investment by the Liebherr family brings the Killarney hotel’s workforce to over 350.