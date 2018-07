Amazon is bringing 80 jobs to Kerry.

The internet shopping giant is looking to fill online customer service roles in the county.

The positions will be for 20 hours a week flexi-time work based from home, rising up to 40 hours a week in peak times.





Tralee Chamber Alliance has been working with the IDA and Amazon in the last few months to secure the jobs for the Kingdom.

Managing consultant with Tralee Chamber Alliance, Ken Tobin, says that this could attract more companies to the county.