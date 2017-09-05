8 Years on the Housing Waiting List – September 5th, 2017

Noreen has been on the housing waiting list for 8 years. She also explains why she feels her ambition of going to third level have been thwarted by the social welfare system.
29 objections to Listowel Bypass withdrawn
Twenty-nine people have withdrawn their objections to the proposed Listowel Bypass project. An oral hearing into the project began this morning at the Listowel Arms...
A small Kerry community says rural decline in the area is deeply worrying
A small community in South Kerry says the decline of their area is deeply worrying. Lauragh on the Kerry-Cork border is to lose its two...
Water outages in Ballybunion, Lisselton and Abbeydorney
Customers in parts of North Kerry have experienced water outages today - but Irish Water says it's not linked to the major breakage at...
Fight for Fionn
Caroline Hennessey, a friend of Fionn's family, tells the story of a little boy with a rare illness , who's been defying the odds...
Interior Advice
Ruth O'Gready goes through a step-by-step guide for renovating a room. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/Interior_advice.mp3