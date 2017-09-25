8 Kerry Representatives On Minor Star Football Team of the Year

Kerry has 8 representatives on the Electric Ireland Minor Star Football Team of the Year.

Deividas Uosis, Cian Gammell, Michael Potts, Niall Donohue, Barry Mahony, David Clifford, Donal O’Sullivan and Fiachra Clifford have all been chosen from the All-Ireland champions.

The team was selected from nominees that included the Electric Ireland Man of the Match and Player of the Week winners throughout the season.

The four-man awards selection panel consisted of Dónal Óg Cusack, Oisín McConville, Meath Senior football manager Andy McEntee and former Galway hurler Mattie Kenny.

The Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Football Team of the Year is: Deividas Uosis (Kerry, Dingle), Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne (Dublin, Cuala), Conor McCluskey (Derry, Magherafelt), Cian Gammell (Kerry, Killarney Legion), Michael Potts (Kerry, Dr Crokes), Padraig McGrogan (Derry, Newbridge), Niall Donohue (Kerry, Firies), Barry Mahony (Kerry, St.Senan’s), Oisin McWilliams (Derry, Swatragh), Ross McGarry (Dublin, Ballyboden St Enda’s), David Clifford (Kerry, Fossa), Donal O’Sullivan (Kerry, Kilgarvan), Oisin Pierson (Cavan, Gowna), Lorcan McWilliams (Derry, Swatragh), Fiachra Clifford (Kerry, Laune Rangers).

The team will be formally recognised at the inaugural GAA Minor Star Awards that will take place in Croke Park on October 7th.