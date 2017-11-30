79 clubs and organisations in Kerry receive 1.86 million in funding under 2017 Sports Capital Programme

79 clubs and organisations in Kerry have received 1.86 million in funding.
Grants under 2017 Sports Capital Programme were announced this morning by Minister of State at the Department of Transport – with special responsibility for Tourism and Sport – Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin.
Some of the significant beneficiaries include Ballinskelligs GAA and Ballydonogue GAA who will each receive €70,000.
Kilcummin GAA receive €67,500 and Glenflesk St Agathas GAA has been allocated €57,000.
Castleisland AFC is set to receive €59,000 while Glenbeigh Glencar have been allocated €54,000.
A grant of €50,000 has also been allocated to Killarney Rugby Club.
Kerry Independent TDs Danny and Michael Healy Rae, Kerry Fianna Fáil deputy John Brassil, Sinn Féin TD Martin Ferris and Fine Gael Ireland South MEP Deirdre Clune are welcoming the funding.
2017 SPORTS CAPITAL PROGRAMME
Asdee Rovers FC
Asdee Rovers.Purchase of Lawnmower/Pitch upgrade.
€7,500
Austin Stacks Hurling & Football Club
Security Fencing To Club Boundary
€5,500
Ballybunion Community Centre
Renovation of sports floor
€5,500
Ballydonoghue GAA
Ballydonoghue GAA Indoor Sports Facility
€70,000
Ballyduff GAA Club
Ballyduff Ballwall Multi Use Games Area (MUGA)
€41,500
Ballyheigue Social Economy ENT Ltd
Refurb floor of Sports Hall & Gym & purchase Goals
€4,000
Barraduff Community Field Org Ltd
Ball-Stop Netting & Pitch Upgrade and floodlights
€14,000
Beale GAA
Dressing Room Refurbishment Phase II
€57,000
Beaufort GAA Club
Hurling and Football Skills Wall
€10,000
Brosna GAA
Upgrade of dressing rooms and welfare facilities.
€6,500
Callinafercy Rowing Club
Purchase boat with oars and 4 Rowing Machines
€4,000
CARA Centre
CARA Sports Capital Programme 2017 Equipment
€22,000
Castlegregory GAA Club
Main Pitch Drainage & Clubhouse Facilities Upgrade
€55,000
Castleisland Members Golf Club
1 second hand Toro 3250 Greensmower
€4,000
Castleisland RFC
Castleisland RFC Pitch Drainage
€8,947
Churchill Pearse Bros GAA Club
Churchill GAA Dressing Rooms development
€55,000
CLG Daingean Uí Chúis
1 Upgraded Training Area 2 Improved Floodlighting
€23,500
Cordal GAA Club
Underage Playing Pitch and Exercise Track
€26,500
County Kerry Cricket Club
Non-Turf Artificial Cricket Practice Area
€8,000
Cumann Peile Piarsaigh na Dromoda
Purchase new equipment and nets
€15,000
Deerpark Pitch & Putt Club
Purchase of New Fairway Mower
€5,500
Dr Crokes GAA
Redevelopment of 2nd pitch at Dr Crokes GAA Club
€36,000
Duagh Sports and Leisure Complex Limited
Fit Out of Dressing Rooms/Showers and Heating
€7,500
Fenit Rowing Club
Sports equipment for Fenit Rowing Club
€8,000
Finuge Freewheelers Cycling Club
Non personal sports equipment
€2,000
Finuge GAA CLub
Finuge GAA Club-Development
€12,000
Flesk Valley Rowing Club
Flesk Valley RC Rowing Equipment
€19,000
Fossa GAA Club
Re-development of Playing Field & Dressing Rooms
€34,500
Glenbeigh Glencar GAA Club
Glenbeigh/Glencar GAA Club Pitch upgrade
€54,000
Glenflesk St Agathas GAA Club
Drainage, lighting and fencing of our main pitch
€57,000
Gneeveguilla GAA Club
Lighting of our Walking/Jogging track and Dugouts
€5,500
Inbhear Sceine Sub Aqua
Equipment (RIB) to cater for increased membership
€14,500
John Mitchels GAA (Kerry)
John Mitchels Community & Sports Facility Upgrade
€42,000
Keel Community Council
Gym Equipment
€800
Kenmare Golf Club
Upgrade to toilets and shower facilties
€10,500
Kenmare Shamrocks GAA CLub
Construction of Disabled Access Dressing Rooms
€45,000
Kerry County Council
Outdoor Exercise Equipment in Cahersiveen
€7,000
Kerry County Council
Upgrade of Sports Exercise Equipment – KSLC
€32,000
Kerry Education And Training Board
All Weather Artificial Turf Playing Pitch
€59,000
Kerry Orienteers
Kerry Orienteers – SportIdent event timing system.
€1,000
Kerryhead/Ballyheigue Family Resource Centre
Ballyheigue FRC – Junior Badminton Club
€1,000
Kilcummin GAA Club
Phase A Dressing Rooms and Club Development
€67,500
Kilgarvan Hurling & Football Club
Flood Lighting at Kilgarvan GAA Club
€47,000
Killarney Athletic AFC
Astro-turf All Weather Pitch and Perimeter Fencing
€41,000
Killarney Celtic FC
Killarney Celtc Football Club Improvement Works
€10,000
Killarney Cycling Club
turbo trainer rollers and club gazebo.
€600
Killarney Legion GAA Club
Create and maintain new all weather playing pitch
€33,500
Killarney Rugby Football Club
Construction of clubhouse with adequate facilities
€50,000
Killorglin Rowing Club
Rowing Equipment (Boats Only)
€23,000
Kilmoyley Hurling Club
New Clubhouse
€48,000
Knockanure GAA
Pitch Drainage and resurfacing
€56,000
LB ROVERS FC SOCCER ACADEMY
Funding for Non Permanent Sports Equipment
€18,500
Listowel Celtic FC
UPGRADE LIGHTS & ACCESS DRAINAGE GOALS DEFIB NET
€22,500
Listowel Pitch and Putt Club
Course improvements
€2,800
Lixnaw GAA Club
Carry out Essential Health & Safety Works
€28,000
Mastergeeha FC
Grass Mower and Soil Aerator/Spiker
€10,500
Moyvane GAA
Moyvane GAA pitch re-surfacing
€46,000
Muckross Rowing Club Ltd
Replace & upgrade rowing & safety equipment
€12,000
Na Gaeil CLG
INTENSIVELY DRAINED PRACTICE ACADEMY
€32,000
O’Neills Crotta GAA Club
Ball Wall with Multi-Purpose All Weather Surface.
€27,000
Scartaglin GAA
Purchase of a Lawnmower
€5,000
Skellig Rangers GAA Club
Skellig Rangers GAA Club
€5,000
Sneem Rowing club
Sneem Rowing Club Equipment
€10,000
Spa GAA Club
Perimeter security fence.
€22,000
St Brendans Trust
Fenit Multi-Use Games Area with security fencing.
€36,000
St Marys Asdee GAA Club
Drainage system and new sand carpet pitch
€33,000
St Michaels GAA [BALLINSKELLIGS, KERRY]
Gym ,dressing Room and toilets
€70,000
St Pauls Basketball Club Killarney
Four Professional Basketball Hoops
€5,500
Tarbert Comprehensive School
purchase of fitness equipment
€29,000
Tarbert GAA
Refurbish dressing rooms plus perimeter walkway
€20,500
Tralee Bay Swimming and Social Club
Safety / Rescue Boat
€4,000
Tralee Harriers Athletic Club
LJ & HJ Tartan, Mats & Cover, Synthetic Surface
€35,000
Tralee Pitch & Putt Club
Tractor Mower
€5,500
Tralee Rowing Club
Rowing pontoon, boats, oars and rowing machines
€16,500
Tralee Rugby Club
Refurbishment of clubhouse and gym
€7,000
Tralee Tennis Club
Upgrade of our floodlighting and artificial grass
€15,000
Waterville GAA Club
Drainage of Pitch at Waterville GAA Club
€40,500
Waterville Rowing Club
Waterville Rowing Club Essential Equipment App
€10,000
Workmen’s Rowing Club
Rowing Boats, Oars & Gym Equipment
€19,500