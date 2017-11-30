79 clubs and organisations in Kerry receive 1.86 million in funding under 2017 Sports Capital Programme

79 clubs and organisations in Kerry have received 1.86 million in funding.

Grants under 2017 Sports Capital Programme were announced this morning by Minister of State at the Department of Transport – with special responsibility for Tourism and Sport – Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin.

Some of the significant beneficiaries include Ballinskelligs GAA and Ballydonogue GAA who will each receive €70,000.

Kilcummin GAA receive €67,500 and Glenflesk St Agathas GAA has been allocated €57,000.

Castleisland AFC is set to receive €59,000 while Glenbeigh Glencar have been allocated €54,000.

A grant of €50,000 has also been allocated to Killarney Rugby Club.

Kerry Independent TDs Danny and Michael Healy Rae, Kerry Fianna Fáil deputy John Brassil, Sinn Féin TD Martin Ferris and Fine Gael Ireland South MEP Deirdre Clune are welcoming the funding.

2017 SPORTS CAPITAL PROGRAMME

Asdee Rovers FC

Asdee Rovers.Purchase of Lawnmower/Pitch upgrade.

€7,500

Austin Stacks Hurling & Football Club

Security Fencing To Club Boundary

€5,500

Ballybunion Community Centre

Renovation of sports floor

€5,500

Ballydonoghue GAA

Ballydonoghue GAA Indoor Sports Facility

€70,000

Ballyduff GAA Club

Ballyduff Ballwall Multi Use Games Area (MUGA)

€41,500

Ballyheigue Social Economy ENT Ltd

Refurb floor of Sports Hall & Gym & purchase Goals

€4,000

Barraduff Community Field Org Ltd

Ball-Stop Netting & Pitch Upgrade and floodlights

€14,000

Beale GAA

Dressing Room Refurbishment Phase II

€57,000

Beaufort GAA Club

Hurling and Football Skills Wall

€10,000

Brosna GAA

Upgrade of dressing rooms and welfare facilities.

€6,500

Callinafercy Rowing Club

Purchase boat with oars and 4 Rowing Machines

€4,000

CARA Centre

CARA Sports Capital Programme 2017 Equipment

€22,000

Castlegregory GAA Club

Main Pitch Drainage & Clubhouse Facilities Upgrade

€55,000

Castleisland Members Golf Club

1 second hand Toro 3250 Greensmower

€4,000

Castleisland RFC

Castleisland RFC Pitch Drainage

€8,947

Churchill Pearse Bros GAA Club

Churchill GAA Dressing Rooms development

€55,000

CLG Daingean Uí Chúis

1 Upgraded Training Area 2 Improved Floodlighting

€23,500

Cordal GAA Club

Underage Playing Pitch and Exercise Track

€26,500

County Kerry Cricket Club

Non-Turf Artificial Cricket Practice Area

€8,000

Cumann Peile Piarsaigh na Dromoda

Purchase new equipment and nets

€15,000

Deerpark Pitch & Putt Club

Purchase of New Fairway Mower

€5,500

Dr Crokes GAA

Redevelopment of 2nd pitch at Dr Crokes GAA Club

€36,000

Duagh Sports and Leisure Complex Limited

Fit Out of Dressing Rooms/Showers and Heating

€7,500

Fenit Rowing Club

Sports equipment for Fenit Rowing Club

€8,000

Finuge Freewheelers Cycling Club

Non personal sports equipment

€2,000

Finuge GAA CLub

Finuge GAA Club-Development

€12,000

Flesk Valley Rowing Club

Flesk Valley RC Rowing Equipment

€19,000

Fossa GAA Club

Re-development of Playing Field & Dressing Rooms

€34,500

Glenbeigh Glencar GAA Club

Glenbeigh/Glencar GAA Club Pitch upgrade

€54,000

Glenflesk St Agathas GAA Club

Drainage, lighting and fencing of our main pitch

€57,000

Gneeveguilla GAA Club

Lighting of our Walking/Jogging track and Dugouts

€5,500

Inbhear Sceine Sub Aqua

Equipment (RIB) to cater for increased membership

€14,500

John Mitchels GAA (Kerry)

John Mitchels Community & Sports Facility Upgrade

€42,000

Keel Community Council

Gym Equipment

€800

Kenmare Golf Club

Upgrade to toilets and shower facilties

€10,500

Kenmare Shamrocks GAA CLub

Construction of Disabled Access Dressing Rooms

€45,000

Kerry County Council

Outdoor Exercise Equipment in Cahersiveen

€7,000

Kerry County Council

Upgrade of Sports Exercise Equipment – KSLC

€32,000

Kerry Education And Training Board

All Weather Artificial Turf Playing Pitch

€59,000

Kerry Orienteers

Kerry Orienteers – SportIdent event timing system.

€1,000

Kerryhead/Ballyheigue Family Resource Centre

Ballyheigue FRC – Junior Badminton Club

€1,000

Kilcummin GAA Club

Phase A Dressing Rooms and Club Development

€67,500

Kilgarvan Hurling & Football Club

Flood Lighting at Kilgarvan GAA Club

€47,000

Killarney Athletic AFC

Astro-turf All Weather Pitch and Perimeter Fencing

€41,000

Killarney Celtic FC

Killarney Celtc Football Club Improvement Works

€10,000

Killarney Cycling Club

turbo trainer rollers and club gazebo.

€600

Killarney Legion GAA Club

Create and maintain new all weather playing pitch

€33,500

Killarney Rugby Football Club

Construction of clubhouse with adequate facilities

€50,000

Killorglin Rowing Club

Rowing Equipment (Boats Only)

€23,000

Kilmoyley Hurling Club

New Clubhouse

€48,000

Knockanure GAA

Pitch Drainage and resurfacing

€56,000

LB ROVERS FC SOCCER ACADEMY

Funding for Non Permanent Sports Equipment

€18,500

Listowel Celtic FC

UPGRADE LIGHTS & ACCESS DRAINAGE GOALS DEFIB NET

€22,500

Listowel Pitch and Putt Club

Course improvements

€2,800

Lixnaw GAA Club

Carry out Essential Health & Safety Works

€28,000

Mastergeeha FC

Grass Mower and Soil Aerator/Spiker

€10,500

Moyvane GAA

Moyvane GAA pitch re-surfacing

€46,000

Muckross Rowing Club Ltd

Replace & upgrade rowing & safety equipment

€12,000

Na Gaeil CLG

INTENSIVELY DRAINED PRACTICE ACADEMY

€32,000

O’Neills Crotta GAA Club

Ball Wall with Multi-Purpose All Weather Surface.

€27,000

Scartaglin GAA

Purchase of a Lawnmower

€5,000

Skellig Rangers GAA Club

Skellig Rangers GAA Club

€5,000

Sneem Rowing club

Sneem Rowing Club Equipment

€10,000

Spa GAA Club

Perimeter security fence.

€22,000

St Brendans Trust

Fenit Multi-Use Games Area with security fencing.

€36,000

St Marys Asdee GAA Club

Drainage system and new sand carpet pitch

€33,000

St Michaels GAA [BALLINSKELLIGS, KERRY]

Gym ,dressing Room and toilets

€70,000

St Pauls Basketball Club Killarney

Four Professional Basketball Hoops

€5,500

Tarbert Comprehensive School

purchase of fitness equipment

€29,000

Tarbert GAA

Refurbish dressing rooms plus perimeter walkway

€20,500

Tralee Bay Swimming and Social Club

Safety / Rescue Boat

€4,000

Tralee Harriers Athletic Club

LJ & HJ Tartan, Mats & Cover, Synthetic Surface

€35,000

Tralee Pitch & Putt Club

Tractor Mower

€5,500

Tralee Rowing Club

Rowing pontoon, boats, oars and rowing machines

€16,500

Tralee Rugby Club

Refurbishment of clubhouse and gym

€7,000

Tralee Tennis Club

Upgrade of our floodlighting and artificial grass

€15,000

Waterville GAA Club

Drainage of Pitch at Waterville GAA Club

€40,500

Waterville Rowing Club

Waterville Rowing Club Essential Equipment App

€10,000

Workmen’s Rowing Club

Rowing Boats, Oars & Gym Equipment

€19,500