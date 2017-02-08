Over 760 applications made in Kerry for TAMS 2

Over 768 applications have been made by Kerry farmers in the second phase of the targeted agricultural modernisation scheme or TAMS 2.

Over 6,000 applications were approved nationally for the scheme, which aims to provide farmers with grant aid to improve or build a specific range of farm buildings or purchase equipment that may benefit their farm businesses.

In Kerry, 445 applications were approved, 69 payment claims have been lodged and 23 payments have been made.

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed says approvals and payments continue to be process in an ongoing basis.