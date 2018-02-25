75% of inspected local authority houses in Kerry not compliant with standards

75% of inspected local authority houses in Kerry were not compliant with standards.

The National Oversight and Audit Commission revealed the details for 2016, in its latest Performance Indicators in Local Authorities report.

As of June 2016, Kerry County Council had over 7,500 tenancies in the county.

Of the 804 inspected, 75% were not compliant with standard regulations; however, by year end, 509 of these properties were brought up to the required standards.

Elsewhere, on the 31st of December 2016, 35 adults were classified as homeless and in emergency accommodation in the county.

14% of these had been in emergency accommodation for at least six months at that stage.