Over 730 Kerry fathers avail of paternity leave

732 fathers in Kerry have taken paternity leave since the scheme came into operation.

Figures from the Department of Social Protection show that since it was introduced in September 2016, over 27,307 fathers nationally have taken paternity leave.

Paternity Benefit became available in respect of any child born or placed in adoptive care after the 1st of September 2016.

It’s a weekly payment of €235 paid for two weeks to enable the father take time off work.

Figures from the Department of Social Protection show that 732 Kerry fathers have availed of the benefit since it was introduced; 127 in the last four months of 2016, and 605 in the first 10 months of this year.

The numbers awarded the benefit in Kerry varies from month to month, but peaked in June at 79.

Ireland South MEP and member of the EU Employment Committee Deirdre Clune is welcoming the figures, saying take-up is steadily increasing.

The Fine Gael representative believes it’s important paternity leave for Irish fathers is improved, saying that in Germany men and women have equal rights to parental leave of 12 to 14 months on 65% of the individual parent’s salary.