72 patients recalled for repeat scans as part of UHK review

72 patients have now been recalled as part of a major review of scans reported on by a former consultant radiologist at University Hospital Kerry.

The figure was released by the South/South West Hospital Group as part of their weekly update.

Ten consultant radiologists are working on the review of 46,235 images reported on by the former radiologist between March 2016 and last July.

Seven patients had serious delayed diagnosis.

73.4% of the review is complete with 33,950 images re-examined by the team.

26,756 patients are involved in the review, 76% of them have had their image reviewed at this point.

The number of patients recalled for repeat imaging to date is 72; that figure has increased from 49 last week.

It is expected that the review of all images will be complete by the end of the month.