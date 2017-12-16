71 youth clubs in Kerry to benefit from national funding

71 youth clubs in Kerry are to benefit from national funding.

The Minister for Children and Youth Affairs, Dr Katherine Zappone, announced youth clubs in Kerry are to receive over €281,598, under the Local Youth Club Equipment Scheme.

The Local Youth Club Equipment Scheme was developed to support the work of volunteers, enhance the experience of members, and provide vital equipment to local youth clubs and groups.

The scheme, which was administered by the Kerry Education and Training Board, will assist clubs in the purchase of camping, gaming, sports and audio-visual equipment.

Many clubs and organisations are to receive up to €5,000 each, including the Ballybunion Youth Café, Caherdaniel Youth Club and the KDYS South Kerry Band Group.

Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin, welcomed the announcement, saying the diverse range of the grants awarded is reflective of the young people who partake in their activities.

He adds the volunteering members do greatly benefits their communities.

Kerry ETB Ballybunion Youth Café (Yo Club) €5,000.00 Ballymacelligott Youth Club €5,000.00 Kilgarvan Youth Club €5,000.00 Yo Club listowel €1,772.65 3rd Kerry Milltown Scout Group €5,000.00 Beaufort Youth Club €4,946.00 14th Kerry Killorglin €5,000.00 Fossa 8th Kerry Scouts €5,000.00 Tuosist Youth Club €4,980.50 Muckross Youth Club €2,000.00 6th Kerry Scouts Killarney €5,000.00 Milltown Youth Club €5,000.00 The Social Action Group Rathmore €4,811.54 30th Kerry Firies Scout Group €5,000.00 Moyvane Youth Club €5,000.00 Killarney No Name €5,000.00 Ballylongford Youth Club €5,000.00 Tarbert Youth Club €3,507.00 Ballyduff Youth Club €5,000.00 Ballyheigue Youth Club €5,000.00 Valentia/Portmagee Youth Club €1,874.00 Caherdaniel Youth Club €4,983.05 Portmagee Junior Youth Club €5,000.00 1st Kerry Scout Group Tralee €5,000.00 The Boys Brigade- 1st Tralee Company €510.00 3rd Kerry Blennerville Scout Group €3,913.02