Over 700 customers remain without power in Kerry

Over 700 homes and businesses in Kerry remain without power this morning.

Thousands of customers in the county have had their electricity reconnected since Storm Ophelia hit on Monday.

According to the ESB Power Check website, there are now 20 faults in the county, affecting 730 customers.

The majority are in mid, east and south Kerry, but there are two faults in the Brosna area of North Kerry impacting on 41 customers.

There largest of the remaining faults is in the Caragh Lake area of Killorglin affecting 238 customers.

ESB Networks is estimating that half of the faults in Kerry will be restored by tonight, others will be tomorrow, however one in Brosna isn’t expected to be reconnected until Friday night, and a fault in Tiernaboul, Killarney it’s due to be repaired until Saturday night.