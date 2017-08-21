Over 70% of Kerry Leaving Certificate students will progress to third level

Over 70% of Kerry people who sat the Leaving Certificate will progress to third level.

That’s according to Tralee-based guidance counsellor Billy Ryle who says Kerry’s CAO applicant are up there with the best in securing college places.

2,614 people in Kerry made an application to CAO.

20% will secure places in Further Education, Apprenticeships and Traineeships.

11 courses at the Institute of Technology Tralee saw increases in points required including Civil and Environmental Engineering and Travel and Tourism Management.

Seven courses saw points fall including Health and Leisure, Science and Culinary Arts.