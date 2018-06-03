7% drop in new car registrations in Kerry between January and May

There’s been a 7% drop in the number of new car registrations in Kerry in the first five months of the year.

Statistics from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) show there were 1,820 passenger cars registered in the county, down 7% on the same four months of 2017.

There was a rise, however, in imported used cars in the county between January and May, up 9.5% from the same five-month period last year to 1,052.





New light commercial vehicle registrations in Kerry are up 11% on last year to 460, and new heavy commercial vehicles are up 4% to 54.