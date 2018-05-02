7% drop in new car registrations in Kerry between January and April

There’s been a 7% drop in the number of new car registrations in Kerry in the first four months of the year.

Statistics from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) show there were 1,740 passenger cars registered in the county, down 7% on the same four months of 2017.

There was a rise, however, in imported used cars in the county between January and April, up 8% from last year to 863.

New light commercial vehicle registrations in Kerry are up 5% on last year to 404, while new heavy commercial vehicles are down 12% to 35.