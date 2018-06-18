7.7 million euro of expanded facilities officially opened at Bon Secours Hospital Tralee

Junior Minister Brendan Griffin believes there should be more collaboration between the private and public health sectors.

The Kerry TD was speaking as he officially opened an extension to the Kerry Clinic and a new theatre at the Bon Secours Hospital in Tralee worth 7.7 million euro.

The 140-bed hospital was opened in 1922 by the Bon Secours sisters who have been based in Tralee since 1879.





General Manager with the Bon Secours Hospital in Tralee TJ O’Connor there who said the new facilities, built by local contractor Eamonn Costello, officially opened today show a real vote of confidence in the hospital by the Bon Secours Health Group.

The extension to the Kerry Clinic, where consultants see patients in an outpatient setting; has eight additional suites and eighteen more consultant rooms; the majority of which are already full.

Over 500 people are now employed across the Tralee campus, CEO of Bon Secours Health Group Bill Maher says this investment is part of a wider plan:

Clinical Director at the hospital Dr Helena Moore says the new facilities will have benefits for patients and staff:

Performing the official opening Junior Minister Brendan Griffin says he wants to see more collaboration between the private and public health systems: