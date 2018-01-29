688 full-time positions in Údarás client companies in Kerry Gaeltachts in 2017

A total of 64 new jobs were created in Kerry’s Gaeltachts by Údarás na Gaeltachta client companies in 2017.

The Gaeltacht authority’s annual report indicates a record year with 630 new full-time jobs were created nationally.

New jobs created in Kerry were in companies operating in the manufacturing sector primarily.

A net increase of 17 jobs in 2017 has resulted in 688 full-time positions in client companies in the Kerry Gaeltacht.

Údarás na Gaeltachta and Kerry County Council, with support from Eir, created digital hub ‘Mol Teic’ in Dingle.

The hub hopes to create 200 jobs in the west Kerry Gaelactht of Corca Dhuibhne over a five-year period and the company is also focused the development potential of the old Dingle hospital.

Capital, consultancy and marketing support was approved for the Delpac Teo. company in Ballinskelligs which aims to have 30 full-time staff members by 2020.

An Interagency Taskforce was established in the Uíbh Ráthach Gaeltacht to address population decline in the South Kerry Gaeltacht.

It’s intended a cross-sectoral action plan for the Uíbh Ráthach Gaeltacht will be completed within a six-month period.

There were 80 people employed on Kerry Gaeltacht social employment schemes at the end of the year.

Comharchumann Forbartha Chorca Dhuibhne Teo and Comhchoiste Ghaeltachtaí Chiarraí Theas Teo are currently developing language plans for their respective areas.