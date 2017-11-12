67-year-old woman loses life in fatal Duagh crash

Gardaí in Listowel are appealing for witness following a fatal traffic collision.

At approximately 12.30pm yesterday Gardaí attended the scene of a two-car collision on the R555 at Foildarrig near Duagh.

A 67-year-old female passenger in one of the cars was removed from the scene by ambulance to University Hospital Kerry where she was later pronounced dead.

The driver of this car, a man in his 50s, was also taken to hospital. His condition is understood to be serious.

The occupants of the second car, a man and woman both aged 20 years, were taken to University Hospital Kerry where their conditions are understood to be stable.

Garda forensic collision investigators have fully examined the vehicles and crash site.

The road was closed for a number of hours but has since reopened to traffic – the local Coroner has been notified.

The investigation is ongoing and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Listowel Garda Station 068-50820 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.