640 applications received since reopening of Kerry Local Improvement Scheme

By
radiokerrynews
-

640 applications have been received since the reopening of the Local Improvement Scheme.

However the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council heard a gulf of almost half a million (€420,000) still exists in completing the 2007 scheme.

The monthly meeting of Kerry County Council heard the 640 new applications are in addition to 140 applications currently on-hand.


These applications were received after the final closing date for the old scheme in 2006.

A team is being assembled to assess the applications and prepare a new priority list to be completed by early 2019.

The meeting heard the current scheme will need to be completed before any work commences on the new scheme.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR