64 Rose contestants arriving in Tralee this evening

The Rose of Tralee epitomises the strength of the Irish Diaspora around the world.

That’s according to festival Chief Executive Anthony O’Gara who is accompanying this year’s 64 Rose of Tralee contestants as they arrive in Tralee this evening.

Mr O’Gara said the level of goodwill towards the Rose contestants has been incredible this year – over the past three days they’ve toured Kildare and Dublin and met with ambassadors from Morocco and the United Arab Emirates.

Mr O’Gara said people need to realise the importance of the Rose of Tralee International Festival which he says is representative of the 70 million strong ‘Irish family’ around the world:

The Rose contestants will be based at The Rose Hotel, owned by Dick and Eibhlin Henggeler, parents of 2011 Washington Rose, the late Dorothy Henggeler.

Dorothy’s mother Eibhlin Henggeler says being part of the Rose of Tralee Festival is what her daughter would have wanted: