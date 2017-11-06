63% of suspected stroke sufferers in the south hospitalised within recommended timeframe

63% of people in Kerry and across the south of the country, who are suspected of suffering a stroke, are brought to hospital within the recommended four-hour timeframe.

That’s according to an audit of a sample of cases of suspected stroke, recorded in the second half of 2016.

The study was carried out to assess levels of compliance with procedures adopted by the National Ambulance Service on appropriate hospital access for suspected stroke patients.

It’s recommended they’re brought to a hospital providing specialist treatment within four hours, in order to increase chances of a full recovery.