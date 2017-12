63 adults are homeless in Kerry.

That’s according to figures released by the Irish Farmers’ Journal, which show nationally 5,298 adults are homeless during the week of October 23rd to 29th.

These people may not be sleeping on the streets but are accessing homeless services.

4,132 adults are homeless in Leinster, 903 in Munster, 230 in Connacht and 33 in Ulster, excluding Northern Ireland.