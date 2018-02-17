Over 62% of vacant commercial properties in Kerry vacant now for over three years

Over 62% of vacant commercial properties in Kerry have been vacant now for over three years.

Overall, Kerry’s commercial vacancy rate stood at 10.5% in the fourth quarter of last year, representing an increase of 0.3 percent, compared to the same period in 2016.

This is according to the latest GeoDirectory Geoview Commercial Vacancy Report.

According to the report, the national commercial vacancy rate has fallen from 13.5% in the fourth quarter in 2016 to 13.3% one year later.

Kerry’s commercial vacancy rate of 10.5% is the lowest in the country.

Tralee, at 14.4%, is the town with the highest commercial vacancy rate in Kerry, while Killarney, at 10.5%, has the lowest commercial vacancy rate in Kerry.

While the report mostly contained good news for Kerry, it did reveal that two-thirds of already vacant properties in Kerry have now been vacant for the past three years.