62 motor claims in Kerry last year involved uninsured drivers.

This number, recorded by the Motor Insurers’ Bureau of Ireland (MIBI), remained unchanged from 2016 but has risen from 41 in 2015.

The MIBI is a not-for-profit organisation, which was established to compensate victims of road traffic accidents caused by uninsured and unidentified vehicles.

2,758 claims were made throughout the Republic of Ireland in 2017.