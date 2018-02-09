60th Anniversary of the Mysterious Death of a Boy at Tralee Industrial School – February 9th, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

On February 9th, Joseph Pyke, an inmate of St Joseph’s Industrial School, Balloonagh, Tralee died. Many believe that the boy was killed as a result of an assault by a Christian Brother. Michael Clemenger who was sent to St Joseph’s as a child and historian and author, Ryle Dwyer, discussed what they believe was the cover up of the young boy’s death.

