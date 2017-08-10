Over 600 people with disabilities on social housing waiting lists in Kerry

662 people with disabilities are on social housing waiting lists in Kerry.

That’s according the figures released by the Rehab charity.

They say access to appropriate social housing remains a major stumbling block for people with disabilities.

Rehab say a lack of availability and choice makes housing a significant issue for the 600,000 people with disabilities living in our communities.

Their figures indicate more than 3000 people with disabilities are still living in institutions.

This figure does not include the 1,200 people under 65, most of whom have disabilities placed in nursing homes.

Rehab has reiterated its call for the Government to ratify the UN Convention on the Rights of People with Disabilities (UNCRPD).

Ireland is the only country in Europe which has still failed to ratify the international agreement.