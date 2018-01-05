Over 600 interruptions to water supply in Kerry last year

There were over 600 interruptions to the water supply in Kerry last year.

According to figures obtained from Irish Water, a total of 622 interruptions and breakages were fixed in 2017, representing a decrease of 17% on 2016 figures and 37% on 2015 figures.

The single most common cause of these outages were burst pipes which resulted in customers experiencing lower than normal pressure or supply interruptions.

In the vast majority of these cases, it was possible to quickly repair the watermain using standard repair methods and without significant interruption to water supplies.

Irish Water says the average age of watermains in Ireland is between 60 and 80 years old, and as pipes age, the likelihood of bursts and leaks increases significantly.

Irish Water has identified 1000km of water pipes to be replaced in the coming years up to 2021 and these watermains are located all around the country.

In Kerry, Irish Water has replaced over 100km of mains since its establishment.