60 year anniversary of Tidy Towns – January 2nd, 2017

By
Radio Kerry
-

Treasa Murphy talked about the 60 year anniversary of Tidy Towns with the Chair of Listowel Tidy Towns, Julie Gleeson; Mairead Fernane, of Tralee Tidy Towns; Johnny McGuire of Killarney Tidy Towns; and Fr Michael Murphy who was on 3 All Ireland winning Tidy Towns Committees in Kenmare, Killarney and Sneem.

