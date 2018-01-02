60 year anniversary of Tidy Towns – January 2nd, 2017

Treasa Murphy talked about the 60 year anniversary of Tidy Towns with the Chair of Listowel Tidy Towns, Julie Gleeson; Mairead Fernane, of Tralee Tidy Towns; Johnny McGuire of Killarney Tidy Towns; and Fr Michael Murphy who was on 3 All Ireland winning Tidy Towns Committees in Kenmare, Killarney and Sneem.
Storm Eleanor makes landfall in Kerry
Motorists are being urged to be cautious during storm Eleanor. The first storm of 2018 has landed, bringing strong winds and a risk of spot...
Man comes forward following Ardfert hit-and-run
There's been a further breakthrough in the case of a hit-and-run in Ardfert on St Stephen's night. A silver Chevrolet car, which was later found...
Tourist numbers to Kerry expected to grow by three percent this year
The number of tourists visiting Kerry in 2018 is expected to grow by up to three percent, with Germany proving to be the biggest...
Allegations child with autism and ADHD left Kerry school he attends by himself ...
Eight-year-old Alazar Mehari has autism and ADHD and attends the dedicated autism unit at Réalt na Maidine primary school in Listowel. His parents are...
Footprints – January 2nd, 2017
Mike Lynch, archivist with Kerry Library, on headlines in Kerry papers in January 1918. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_01_02_footprints.mp3
New General Secretary of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation – January 2nd, 2017
Phil Ni Sheaghdha from Ventry, new General Secretary of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, on annual trolley watch figures; there’s been a big...