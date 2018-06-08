Over 60% of nests built by Skellig gannets using sea waste

Over 60% of the nests built by gannets on Little Skellig (Sceilig Beag) this year are made with discarded waste and plastic from the sea.

That’s according to filmmaker and conservationist with Wild Derrynane, Vincent Hyland.





He says the use of discarded fishing gear, ropes and plastic bags for building nests is the worst he has ever seen.

Two days ago, Mr Hyland filmed a spider crab feeding among plastic in the water off Derrynane.

He says lots of people locally and nationally are trying to raise awareness about the level of plastic in our seas and how plastic is produced: