Over 60 jobs to be created by Skellig Hotel development

Over 60 jobs are expected to be created with the development of an extension to the Dingle Skellig Hotel.

Forty (40) of those jobs will be in the construction of the 32-bed extension, which was recently granted planning permission, and there’ll be a further 25 new positions in the hotel when it opens.

It’s hoped the development works will start after Christmas, and will be completed for next year’s summer season.

The extra rooms will bring the number of rooms at the hotel to 149 according to General Manager, Graham Fitzgerald.

Twenty of the additional rooms will be executive suites.

The development also includes 100 additional car park spaces, which will improve accessibility to the hotel, the Coast Guard station and coastal walkways.

Mr Fitzgerald said it’s hoped the extra bed capacity will assist the town of Dingle as a whole in attracting new opportunities.

The development should also have a direct growth impact on local businesses, retailers and suppliers, according to Mr Fitzgerald.

The hotel recently won Ireland’s Best Family Hotel Destination at the Boots Maternity and Infant Awards.