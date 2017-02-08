Over 60 expressions of interest for Killarney jarvey licence

Kerry County Council has received over 60 expressions of interest in a single jarvey licence.

The local authority sought applications for the licence for Killarney town late last year.

The number of jarvey licences in Killarney town is limited to 37 due to traffic levels and all operators of horse-drawn jaunting cars are required to hold a licence under bylaws adopted by the town council in 2011.

This is the first time a competition for a jarvey licence has been opened up.

It followed a rejection by Kerry County Council of calls to ringfence such permits for family members of existing jarveys.

The closing date for applications was on December 16th and Kerry County Council has confirmed it has 66 valid expressions of interest.

This means all of the names will be put into a draw under the supervision of Cathaoirleach of Killarney Municipal District Cllr Brendan Cronin and MD Manager Angela McAllen.

The first person drawn will be offered the opportunity to apply for the one available licence and will have three weeks to submit insurance and tax clearance.

If they fail to provide the information then the second person drawn will be allowed apply for the licence.