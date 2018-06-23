6 In A Row For Kerry Minor Footballers

Kerry are the 2018 Electric Ireland Munster Minor football champions, beating Clare at Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

They secured their 6th title in a row with a dominant 3-21 to 1-7 victory.

(

Kerry’s Jack O’Connor posted the first point after 2 minutes, with Paul Walsh doubling the advantage in the 5th minute. Clare’s opening score was a 10th minute goal by Thomas Kelly http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/clare-goal1.mp3 Almost immediately Dylan Geaney pointed the Kingdom level and the same player goaled soon after http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/kerry-goal-1.mp3 Paul O’Shea then put over to increase the Kerry lead to 1-4 to 1-0 after 16 minutes.

Points from Killian Falvey, Paul Walsh, Darragh Lyne, Darragh Rahilly, Dan McCarthy and Paul O’Shea put Kerry 10 to the good after 23 minutes. Michael Lenihan subsequently become the 6th Kerry forward to point and the 9th Kingdom player to register on the scoreboard. Clare had their first point of the day in the final minute of the period. Kerry’s half time advantage stood at 1-15 to 1-2.





The second half was largely a case of going through the motions as the Kingdom increased their advantage. Kerry’s second goal came 5 minutes into the half, and was not entirely dissimilar to the one in the first half by the same scorer http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/kerry-goal-2.mp3 It was 2-17 to 1-5 with 12 minutes to go when Paul Walsh got a third Kingdom goal http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/kerry-goal-3.mp3

In the All-Ireland ¼ Final Kerry will play the Connacht runner-up, on July 28th or 29th. Victory there would mean a semi-final on August 11th/12th against the Ulster champion or Leinster runner-up.