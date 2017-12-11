6 Kerry Representatives Through To Scor na nOg Munster Finals

Kerry have qualified for Scor na nOg Munster finals in 6 of the 7 disciplines the County were involved in.

The Community Centre, Ovens County Cork staged the Semi Finals. Once again a huge crowd were in attendance with the Kingdom representatives having plenty vocal support and despite facing stiff opposition from Limerick, Cork and Waterford they had a most successful outing. Spa had success in both Figure and Set Dancing, Glenflesk booked their Munster final place in Ballad Group while Kilcummin took the honours in Instrumental Music. Representing the Tralee/St.Brendans Board were Na Gaeil; and they qualified in both Recitation by Dearbhla Quirke and in the Leiriu discipline. However, spare a thought for Shauna O Leary in the Solo Singing who sang very well but the Kilcummin girl failed to get the adjudicators nod on this occasion.

The next step in the journey will be on Sunday January 7th, 2018, 2pm at the Community Centre, Ovens County Cork where this years Munster Finals of Scor Na Nog will be staged.

The following go through to the Provential Finals:

Figure Dancing-Spa, East Kerry Board: Alice O Donoghue, Orlaith Spillane, Aislinn, O Donovan, Leah Murphy, Ailbhe Gallagher, Erin Holland, Kate Lawlor, Laura O Carroll.

Recitation-Dearbhla Quirke, Na Gaeil, Tralee/St. Brendans Board

Ballad Group-Glenflesk, East Kerry Board: Aileen Healy, Eabha Healy, Caitlyn Cronin, Sinead Gleeson, Sarah Moran.

Leiriu-Na Gaeil, Tralee/St. Brendans Board; Barry Sugrue, Dearbhala Quirke, Joshua, Roche, Liam Og Kingston, Emily Crowe, Isobel Crowe, Aine O Sullivan, Aoife O Sullivan.

Instrumental Music-Kilcummin, East Kerry Board; Clare Stag, Bebhinn, Brosnan, Ailbhe Brosnan, Olwyn Evans, Ewan Evans, Kirill Healy.

Set Dancing-Spa, East Kerry Board; Erin Holland, Meghann Cronin, Siona Moynihan, Orlaith, Spillane, Liam Spillane, Gary O Sullivan, Cian O Sullivan, Eoghan Mulvaney.