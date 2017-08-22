59th Rose of Tralee to be crowned tonight

The 59th Rose of Tralee will be crowned this evening.

Excitement is building ahead of the second televised selection night at the Dome.

It’s a bittersweet day for reigning Rose of Tralee Maggie McEldowney as she prepares to handover the title:

This evening, 14 Roses will take to the stage of the Dome in Tralee with host, Dingle man Daithi O Se.

New Zealand, Florida, Kerry, Dublin, Southern California, Texas, Waterford, Galway, Abu Dhabi, Sydney, Kildare, Down, Western Canada and Germany will aim to wow the judges before the final decision is made around 11.15pm.

This evening, the bookies have Texas Rose Lydian Lawlor Lopez as favourite, followed by Cork Rose Aishling O’Connor, Orlagh McNally from Down, Donegal Rose Amy Callaghan and Hong Kong Rose Clarissa Langley Coleman.

The winning Rose will be serenaded by Derek Ryan before leaving the Dome and travelling to Denny Street for the traditional Midnight Madness party including a fireworks display.