59 social housing units to be developed in Killarney

59 social houses are to be built in Killarney.

The 44 one-bed units and 15 two-bed units will be developed at Oakwood, Rock Road by the Cluid Housing Association with support from Kerry County Council under the Capital Advance Leasing Facility.

This follows an announcement last week that Cluid is to develop 61 houses at Derreen and Ballydribeen in Killarney.

Minister of State at the Department of Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin and Independent Deputy Danny Healy-Rae have welcomed the units, which will be allocated to people on Kerry County Council’s housing waiting list.