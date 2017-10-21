584 senior citizens in Kerry have received a personal alarm since 2015, with more to qualify this year.

That’s according Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Kerry TD Brendan Griffin.

Earlier this week, the Department of Rural and Community Development allocated €2.3 million for the renewed Seniors Alert Scheme, which comes into effect on November 1st.

Minister Griffin said from this year on, senior citizens no longer have to be living alone in order to qualify for the scheme.

When the user activates the personalised alarm it puts a call through to the national call centre which is open 24/7/365.