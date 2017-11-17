53% increase in allowances paid to Kerry county councillors

There’s been a 53% increase in the amount of money Kerry County Council is paying in allowances to councillors.

Budget 2018 shows the local authority is set to spend over €330,000 on annual allowances for local authority members.

It’ll also spend over half a million euro in councillors’ salaries.

This comes as the Minister of State for Local Government sanctioned extra expenses for councillors across the country.

A circular has been issued by Minister of State for Local Government, John Paul Phelan to all local authorities detailing changes.

There’ll be a new allowance for elected members worth €1,000 a year, to reflect additional work following the local government reforms of 2014.

Kerry County Council has budgeted €331,600 on annual allowances for councillors next year; that’s up from €217,000 this year, a 52.8% increase.

The council is to pay over half a million euro (€549,300) in representational payments to councillors – that’s a salary-type payment.

It’s budgeted €126,000 in councillors’ expenses next year, and €66,000 for cathaoirleach and leas cathaoirleach allowances.

There’s a €30,000 allowance for being Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, €12,000 for the Mayor of Tralee Municipal District, and €6,000 each for the cathaoirligh of the Killarney, Listowel, and South and West Kerry MDs.