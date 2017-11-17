Over 5,000 signatures presented to Transport Minister calling for action on Killarney junction

lewis road delegation/pkg/mof

Over 5,000 signatures have been presented to the office of Transport Minister and Transport Infrastructure Ireland, calling for safety measures at the Lewis Road junction in Killarney, the scene of several serious, and fatal, accidents.

Mayor of Killarney, Fianna Fáil Cllr Niall Kelleher led the delegation to Dublin, accompanied by Suzanne Mannix-Dennehy, the sister of Killarney woman Annette Mannix who died following a tragic cycling accident at the junction last May.

Suzanne collected some 1,200 petition signatures at her sister’s funeral and at the Ring of Kerry Cycle this year. Over 4,000 signatures were collected in Killarney by Cllr Kelleher.

There have been widespread calls for safety measures to be introduced at the junction where the Lewis Road meets the N22 bypass.

Cllr Kelleher said the junction, which was constructed over 30 years ago, is no longer fit for purpose:

Cllr Kelleher said Ms Carol Hunt, special advisor to Minister Shane Ross, told the delegation they would revert to them after consulting with the TII.