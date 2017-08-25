Over 5000 children and teens waiting over 12 months for ophthalmologist appointment in Kerry and Cork

There are almost 5200 children and teenagers in Kerry and Cork waiting over a year for an ophthalmologist appointment.

The numbers in the two counties make up over half the almost 10,000 children and teens waiting nationally.

Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Primary Care, John Brassil says the figures are another example of the HSE’s and Government’s inability to keep up with clinical demand for treatment.

Deputy Brassil says they represent a failure of planning and resourcing.

Almost 28,300 people are waiting across all age categories but it is youngest age cohort where there are the longest lists and the longest waiting times.

In March Radio Kerry reported there were 4187 eye patients on the Ophthalmic waiting list in the county.

This list combined those waiting to be seen by both the Community Ophthalmic Physician and Orthoptist.