Kerry Archaeological & Historical Society will host a lecture ‘500 years after Martin Luther: The Reformation and Its Legacy in Kerry’ at the Rose Hotel Tralee at 7.30pm tomorrow Tuesday, October 3rd. Please note change of venue. Guest Speaker, Ven Simon J. Lumby, Archdeacon of Limerick, Aghadoe & Ardfert and Rector at St. Mary’s Church of Ireland, Killarney.
