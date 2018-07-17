500 people gather to celebrate 50 years of St Mary of the Angels

Some 500 people gathered in St Mary of the Angels, Beaufort today to mark the 50th anniversary of the founding of the service for people with disabilities.

The organisation was founded by the Franciscan Sisters of Divine Motherhood in 1968 as a residential home for children with special needs.

It’s now amalgamated with St John of God Services and provides residential, respite and day services for more than 300 adults and children with intellectual disabilities throughout the county.





Bishop of Kerry, Dr Ray Browne led a Mass, with contributions from clergy of various denominations, to mark 50 years of St Mary of the Angels in Beaufort.

Members of Killorglin Men’s Shed sang during the service as service users, families and staff gathered to celebrate.

The day included the planting of an oakling to symbolise the organisation’s next half-century of growth.

Famed broadcaster Micheal O Muircheartaigh had this to say during this ceremony: